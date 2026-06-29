8,841 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,841 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSW. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $267,972.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,042.27. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $1,884,758. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW stock opened at $282.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $337.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.49.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.CSW Industrials's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here