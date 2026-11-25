State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 887,169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.36% of CMS Energy worth $71,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,388,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,490,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $283,251,000 after buying an additional 221,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $192,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,030 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,237,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9%

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy is a Michigan-based energy company and the parent of Consumers Energy, a regulated utility that provides electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Consumers Energy serves customers in all 68 counties in the peninsula. Through Consumers Energy, the company generates, purchases, transmits and distributes electricity, and supplies natural gas. Its operations include maintaining utility infrastructure and developing energy resources, including renewable generation, to support the region's energy needs.

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