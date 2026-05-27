8,988 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,988 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Sandisk comprises about 1.7% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandisk Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,589.55 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $1,641.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,018.35 and a 200-day moving average of $617.71.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,207.14.

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Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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