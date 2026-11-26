Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 903,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $85,084,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of MetLife as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $4,381,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $941,792,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,026,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $509,904,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $455,424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $326,904,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MetLife from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 187,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $19,299,152.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 759,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,155,568.61. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.86 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. is a global financial services company that provides insurance, employee benefits and retirement-related products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include life insurance, annuities, dental and disability coverage, group benefits, and solutions designed to help people prepare for retirement and manage financial risks. The company also serves institutional clients through MetLife Investment Management, which provides investment management services across asset classes.

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