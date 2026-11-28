Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,550,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.12% of Via Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Transportation during the first quarter worth $40,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Via Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:VIA opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Via Transportation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter. Via Transportation had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that Via Transportation Inc. will post -0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Via Transportation from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Via Transportation from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Via Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.56.

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About Via Transportation

Via Transportation provides technology that helps public agencies, schools and other organizations plan and operate transportation services. Its platform supports tasks such as trip booking, route planning, vehicle dispatch, rider communications and service analysis. The company's software is used for a range of services, including on-demand public transit, paratransit, school transportation and employee shuttles. Via also works with transportation providers to coordinate vehicles and connect riders with available services.

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