91,155 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $805,429,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $217,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $52.54 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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