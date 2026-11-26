Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 911,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,253,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 13.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 91.1% in the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 1.8%

FWONK stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $111.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 137,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $15,125,636.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,392,369.84. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,331 shares of company stock worth $46,225,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series C stock NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock associated with the company's Formula One Group. The group's principal business is Formula 1, the international motorsport series, which organizes and promotes races and manages the championship's commercial rights, including media, sponsorship, licensing and race-promotion activities. Formula 1 has held world championship races since 1950 and serves a global audience, with events staged across multiple continents.

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