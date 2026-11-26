State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764,701 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 9,122,799 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 9.55% of RLI worth $484,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in RLI by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $62.40.

View Our Latest Report on RLI

RLI Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE RLI opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.32. RLI had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. RLI's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company that provides property, casualty and surety coverage through its subsidiaries. Its products serve businesses and individuals whose insurance needs may require specialized underwriting. The company offers commercial liability and property insurance, personal umbrella coverage, and surety bonds, among other products. RLI distributes its policies primarily through independent agents and brokers and serves customers across the United States. Founded in 1965, RLI began by providing replacement-cost coverage for mobile homes before expanding into a broader range of specialty insurance markets.

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