9,154 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,154 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.62 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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