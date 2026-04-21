9,211 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Purchased by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 57,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full-year EPS forecasts for FANG — including Q4 2026 to $2.49 (from $2.34), Q3 2027 to $3.11 (from $2.84), Q4 2027 to $2.53 (from $2.33) and Q1 2028 to $3.40 (from $3.24). Zacks also bumped FY2028 to $14.23 from $13.52. These upward revisions suggest stronger near-term cashflow and provide support for the stock's valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full-year EPS forecasts for FANG — including Q4 2026 to $2.49 (from $2.34), Q3 2027 to $3.11 (from $2.84), Q4 2027 to $2.53 (from $2.33) and Q1 2028 to $3.40 (from $3.24). Zacks also bumped FY2028 to $14.23 from $13.52. These upward revisions suggest stronger near-term cashflow and provide support for the stock's valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market reports note FANG has gained amid a broader market dip, reflecting relative strength vs. peers — coverage of the price action and context for the move is available here. Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Market reports note FANG has gained amid a broader market dip, reflecting relative strength vs. peers — coverage of the price action and context for the move is available here. Neutral Sentiment: General investor commentary on market-leading names included Diamondback in recent curated lists of top stocks to watch, which can attract attention and flows even if not a direct fundamental endorsement. 3 Market-Beating Stocks on Our Buy List

General investor commentary on market-leading names included Diamondback in recent curated lists of top stocks to watch, which can attract attention and flows even if not a direct fundamental endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Sector peer news (e.g., Viper Energy's strong move on natural gas/LNG exposure) highlights thematic strength in Permian/energy-linked names; this can shift relative investor flows among producers and royalty/mineral players. Viper Energy’s natural gas bet could deliver outsized income as LNG demand surges

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $1,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $844,561.40. This represents a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,217,069 shares of company stock valued at $201,213,109. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $184.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Diamondback Energy's quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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