922,133 Shares in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 922,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,719,000. Norges Bank owned 0.46% of UL Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in UL Solutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in UL Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in UL Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UL Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in UL Solutions by 11.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,521 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Get Our Latest Report on ULS

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In related news, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,887.20. This trade represents a 23.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,700. This trade represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,980 shares of company stock worth $6,217,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

UL Solutions Stock Down 2.4%

ULS stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $107.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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