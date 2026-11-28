Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,654 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $202.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total transaction of $6,786,488.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Investors following NVDA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report