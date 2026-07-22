92,831 Shares in Constellium SE $CSTM Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,831 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Constellium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,516 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $14,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 39.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 938,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $9,498,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Constellium Price Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Constellium's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellium

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellium

In related news, Director John Ormerod sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,803.73. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ludovic Piquier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,114,305.41. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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