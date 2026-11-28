Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT - Free Report) by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,835,206 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,438,701 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Wipro worth $21,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Nykredit A S bought a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,503,917 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 1,012,128 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 241.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 706,130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 499,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 904,595 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,340 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wipro Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WIT opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIT. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wipro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Wipro from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $1.72 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Wipro

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited is an Indian information technology services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru. It helps organizations modernize operations and develop digital capabilities through services that include cloud computing, cybersecurity, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, engineering, and IT infrastructure management. The company also provides business process services. Founded in 1945 as a manufacturer of vegetable oils and related products, Wipro later expanded into technology and became an international IT services provider.

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