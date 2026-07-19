946,326 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 946,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $205,816,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of SEB Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $254.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.63 and a 52-week high of $261.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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