Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,397 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $82,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. William John Sempolinski acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Article: Meta's AI shopping push could lift Instagram ad revenue

Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Article: Meta delegation meets Congress in New Delhi

Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $672.47 and its 200-day moving average is $628.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,500. The trade was a 35.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $945.00 price target (down from $995.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CICC Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

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