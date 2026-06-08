9,488 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,488 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.47.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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