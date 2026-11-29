Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,111 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,101,000. Allstate accounts for 0.6% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $5,439,448,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,362,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,710,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,648,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,302,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $272.51 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $281.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $2.87. Allstate had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 38.68 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allstate from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $292.00 to $291.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $274.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Key Stories Impacting Allstate

Here are a few of the latest stories about ALL:

Positive Sentiment: Allstate reportedly said customers would not face late fees because of the disruption, which may help limit customer frustration. Allstate outage: Services disrupted, no need to worry about late fees

Allstate reportedly said customers would not face late fees because of the disruption, which may help limit customer frustration. Neutral Sentiment: A report says Allstate may cut jobs as it expands its use of AI. Potential cost savings could be offset by execution and workforce concerns; the article details provided no confirmed cuts or projected savings. Allstate Faces Potential Job Cuts Amid AI Push

A report says Allstate may cut jobs as it expands its use of AI. Potential cost savings could be offset by execution and workforce concerns; the article details provided no confirmed cuts or projected savings. Negative Sentiment: The multiday outage reportedly left customers struggling to reach Allstate and use services, including during a peak travel week. Continued disruption could hurt customer confidence and add operational or reputational costs. Allstate Joins Growing List of Companies Hit by Tech Outages

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a U.S.-based insurance and financial services company. Founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck and Co., it became an independent publicly traded company in 1993. Allstate's core business is property and casualty insurance, including auto, homeowners, renters and other personal coverage. Through its brands and subsidiaries, the company also offers life insurance, roadside assistance, identity protection and protection plans for consumer products. The company serves customers primarily in the United States through agents, direct-to-consumer channels and partner businesses.

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