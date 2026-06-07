95,317 Shares in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 417 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $28,005.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,432.56. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hancock Whitney from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

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