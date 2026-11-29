Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 956,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $424,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,334,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,391 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.13, for a total value of $3,169,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 90,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,840,902.06. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 23,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.62, for a total transaction of $6,738,436.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,756.04. The trade was a 32.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,636 shares of company stock worth $31,444,722. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.68.

View Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE AJG opened at $292.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $294.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is 42.81%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management company. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address claims and related needs. The company's services include retail insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, claims administration and wholesale brokerage, which connects insurance agents and brokers with specialized coverage providers. It serves clients in the United States and internationally through its operations and global network.

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