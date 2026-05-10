9,653 Shares in PTC Inc. $PTC Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,653 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,586,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,990,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,379,890 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in PTC by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 775,077 shares of the technology company's stock worth $133,577,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PTC by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,576,000 after acquiring an additional 347,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.23.

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PTC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC beat Wall Street expectations with Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.69 and revenue of $774.3 million, both ahead of estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected execution. PTC earnings report

PTC beat Wall Street expectations with Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.69 and revenue of $774.3 million, both ahead of estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, which suggests management sees momentum continuing into the rest of the year. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, which suggests management sees momentum continuing into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong ARR growth, better cash generation, and a large share repurchase plan, all of which point to improving fundamentals and shareholder returns. Quiver Quantitative article

Investors also reacted to strong ARR growth, better cash generation, and a large share repurchase plan, all of which point to improving fundamentals and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary today has been focused on PTC beating estimates and benefiting from AI-related demand trends, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Zacks article

Analyst and market commentary today has been focused on PTC beating estimates and benefiting from AI-related demand trends, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent institutional filings show mixed ownership trends, with several funds adding to PTC while others trimmed positions. Fund update

Some recent institutional filings show mixed ownership trends, with several funds adding to PTC while others trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: One offsetting caution is that insider selling has been persistent over recent months, which may keep some investors guarded despite the strong earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative article

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PTC's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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