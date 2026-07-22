96,704 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRSH

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marsh & McLennan reported second-quarter EPS of $2.96 , topping consensus, while revenue rose to $7.28 billion and came in above expectations, signaling solid underlying demand in its consulting and risk & insurance businesses. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan reported second-quarter EPS of , topping consensus, while revenue rose to and came in above expectations, signaling solid underlying demand in its consulting and risk & insurance businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call pointed to growth that is holding up better than feared, with consulting and insurance operations supporting results despite a tougher backdrop. Article Title

Management’s earnings call pointed to growth that is holding up better than feared, with consulting and insurance operations supporting results despite a tougher backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair kept a Hold rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid and growth appears to be stabilizing, but the stock’s valuation remains a concern. Article Title

William Blair kept a rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid and growth appears to be stabilizing, but the stock’s valuation remains a concern. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced Q2 2026 earnings and held its investor conference call, reinforcing that the market is still digesting the details of the quarter and management’s outlook. Article Title

The company also announced Q2 2026 earnings and held its investor conference call, reinforcing that the market is still digesting the details of the quarter and management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses and the lack of a major growth re-acceleration may be tempering enthusiasm, helping explain why the stock is trading lower despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

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