96,850 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Purchased by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,850 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,352,000. Duke Energy makes up 1.8% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capitol Sec Mgt cut shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $142.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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