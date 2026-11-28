Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 970,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG's holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $242.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.62% and a negative net margin of 56.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Hayden bought 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,280. This represents a 22.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Devers sold 1,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $59,083.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $775,490.94. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops medicines using antisense technology, which targets RNA to influence the production of disease-related proteins. Its research and development programs span rare and common diseases, including neurological, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. The company's medicines include Tryngolza (olezarsen), approved in the United States for adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome. Ionis has also developed medicines with partners, including Spinraza (nusinersen) with Biogen and Wainua (eplontersen) with AstraZeneca.

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