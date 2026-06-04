9,734 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 104,298 shares of company stock valued at $14,703,157 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $159.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here