Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 974,474 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $249,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $2,637,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 433,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,929 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 67.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a financial services company serving individual investors, financial advisors and institutions. Founded in 1971 by Charles R. Schwab, the company helped popularize discount brokerage and has expanded into a broad range of investment and banking services. Schwab offers brokerage accounts and trading tools, retirement and advisory services, banking products, and access to investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Its businesses also include asset management and custody services for independent investment advisors.

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