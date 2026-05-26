9,776 Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,019,000. McKesson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Swedbank AB increased its position in McKesson by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock worth $727,009,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its position in McKesson by 68.7% in the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock worth $349,390,000 after purchasing an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in McKesson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock worth $354,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $135,352,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $127,487,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $968.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $765.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $855.23. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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