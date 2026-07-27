9,865 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $889,141,000 after acquiring an additional 319,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,719,303 shares of the company's stock worth $334,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock worth $224,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

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Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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