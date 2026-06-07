9,870 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Purchased by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company's stock worth $10,662,989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,758,000 after purchasing an additional 155,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,474,766 shares of the company's stock worth $800,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,714 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of RCL opened at $280.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $344.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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