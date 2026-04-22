98,730 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Solstice Advanced Mat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Down 1.3%

SOLS stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.97.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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