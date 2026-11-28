Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 992,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,990,000. Element Solutions makes up 3.3% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 57.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 373.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 932 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.36.

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Element Solutions Stock Up 2.1%

ESI stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.23 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc. is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies materials used in electronics manufacturing and industrial surface finishing. Its products are designed for specialized production processes rather than general-purpose chemical applications. Through its electronics business, the company provides materials and process solutions for printed circuit board fabrication and assembly, semiconductor packaging, and other electronic components. Its offerings include soldering materials and chemicals used to manufacture and finish electronic products.

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