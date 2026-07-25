99,353 Shares in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,892 shares of the company's stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 314,426 shares of the company's stock worth $39,033,000 after buying an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 281,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $212.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Primoris Services from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $2,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,779,323.69. This trade represents a 57.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $3,798,337.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,611.64. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Primoris Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Robbins Geller, Howard G. Smith, Schall, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and KSF, issued fresh notices about the Primoris securities class action and the September 21, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

Several firms, including Robbins Geller, Howard G. Smith, Schall, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and KSF, issued fresh notices about the Primoris securities class action and the September 21, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit campaign suggests investors are still reacting to alleged securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty, legal costs, and the risk of further disclosure-related headlines. Article Title

The lawsuit campaign suggests investors are still reacting to alleged securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty, legal costs, and the risk of further disclosure-related headlines. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating on Primoris, offering some offsetting support, but the rating update was not enough to overshadow the litigation headlines. Article Title

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.41. Primoris Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $205.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.91.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Corporation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Primoris Services's payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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