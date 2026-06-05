9,936 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Bought by VMS Asset Management Limited

VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000. AppLovin makes up 2.6% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in AppLovin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 46,639 shares of the company's stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company's stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $558.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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