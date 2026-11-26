State Street Corp trimmed its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,055,479 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,962,581 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.52% of Corebridge Financial worth $366,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,400,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,494,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $168,134,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at $166,054,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,332,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company's stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts: Sign Up

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Corebridge Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Argon Holdco Llc sold 3,227,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $110,032,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,234,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,951,480.07. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Nippon purchased 805,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,517,455.30. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 125,579,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,545,184.10. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 10,729,538 shares of company stock valued at $369,813,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial is a U.S.-based provider of retirement solutions and insurance products. Its offerings include annuities and other individual retirement products, life insurance, and retirement plans and services for employers and their workers. The company also serves institutional clients with products and services such as pension risk-transfer solutions and funding agreements. Its business is organized around individual retirement, group retirement, life insurance, and institutional markets, with products distributed through financial professionals and other channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corebridge Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corebridge Financial wasn't on the list.

While Corebridge Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report