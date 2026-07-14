AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 4,498.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,316 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 206,721 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.26% of AAON worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 429.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,669,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in AAON by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of AAON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAON

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,482,402.27. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 19,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $2,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,138,330.40. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,473 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,213 in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business's revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. AAON's dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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