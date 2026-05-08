AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 281,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.26% of AAR worth $336,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 26,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $2,816,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,292,886.40. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Stock Down 1.1%

AIR stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.58 million. AAR had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. AAR's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AAR to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AAR to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

About AAR

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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