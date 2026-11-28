State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381,623 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,286,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.93% of AAR worth $241,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.81 million. AAR had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.99%. AAR's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, Director Ellen M. Lord sold 4,341 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $454,242.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,376.96. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Holmes, III sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,583,722.42. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,710. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AAR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAR

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. is a global aviation services provider serving commercial airlines, aircraft maintenance and repair organizations, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense customers. Its services support aircraft operations throughout the equipment life cycle, from parts supply and maintenance to logistics and fleet support. The company's activities include distributing and managing aviation parts inventories, repairing and overhauling aircraft components, and providing airframe maintenance and engineering services.

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