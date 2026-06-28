Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,896 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

WMT opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 633,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,946,336.72. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,953,695.07. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here