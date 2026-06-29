Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,120 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $365.02 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.66 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here