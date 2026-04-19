Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Stock Position Lifted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG - Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,321 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Aaron's worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron's by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron's by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the company's stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron's by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron's by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron's by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company's stock.

Get Aaron's alerts: Sign Up

Aaron's Stock Up 6.6%

PRG opened at $32.37 on Friday. Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Aaron's had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $581.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron's has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Aaron's's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Aaron's's payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aaron's in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Aaron's from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron's has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aaron's

About Aaron's

PROG Holdings, Inc NYSE: PRG, formerly known as Aaron's, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron's Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron's Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aaron's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aaron's wasn't on the list.

While Aaron's currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here