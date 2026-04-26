Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 12,980 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $878,875.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,509.85. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $974,956.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,912.01. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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