Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,773 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.61.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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