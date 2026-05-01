Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,432 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $111,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,868,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $336,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,525,906 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $740,140,000 after buying an additional 1,865,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,251,974,000 after buying an additional 1,478,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,100 and have sold 3,055 shares valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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