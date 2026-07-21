Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after buying an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $10,004,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,907,523,000 after purchasing an additional 400,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ABT opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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