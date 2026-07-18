Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,966 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 23,088 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $101,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9%

ABT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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