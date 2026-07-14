Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,711 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.42.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.0%

ABT opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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