Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 30,110 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,100 and have sold 3,055 shares valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABT opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders buying: Director Daniel Starks bought 10,000 shares (~$92.65) and CFO Philip Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares (~$91.50). Multiple insider buys (including the CEO earlier) are being read as confidence from management and have supported intraday buying interest. Major Insider Move / SEC Form 4

Insiders buying: Director Daniel Starks bought 10,000 shares (~$92.65) and CFO Philip Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares (~$91.50). Multiple insider buys (including the CEO earlier) are being read as confidence from management and have supported intraday buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory product win: Abbott received FDA clearance and a CE Mark for its next‑generation Ultreon™ 3.0 AI coronary imaging platform — a tangible medtech catalyst that can support higher‑margin cardiovascular device growth. Ultreon 3.0 FDA clearance and CE Mark

Regulatory product win: Abbott received FDA clearance and a CE Mark for its next‑generation Ultreon™ 3.0 AI coronary imaging platform — a tangible medtech catalyst that can support higher‑margin cardiovascular device growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citi and BTIG have reiterated buy ratings / bullish price targets (BTIG target $131), which lends institutional backing and may attract value buyers after the pullback. Citi reaffirms buy rating

Analyst support: Citi and BTIG have reiterated buy ratings / bullish price targets (BTIG target $131), which lends institutional backing and may attract value buyers after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend profile: Abbott remains a large, reliable dividend payer (~$2.52 annualized) that attracts yield‑focused investors and can buoy demand in volatile markets. Dividend/defensive commentary

Dividend profile: Abbott remains a large, reliable dividend payer (~$2.52 annualized) that attracts yield‑focused investors and can buoy demand in volatile markets. Neutral Sentiment: Market tailwinds: Long‑run growth in diagnostics markets (e.g., Saudi Arabia IVD expansion) supports Abbott’s diagnostics franchises but is a longer‑term tailwind rather than an immediate catalyst. Saudi Arabia IVD market report

Market tailwinds: Long‑run growth in diagnostics markets (e.g., Saudi Arabia IVD expansion) supports Abbott’s diagnostics franchises but is a longer‑term tailwind rather than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut and acquisition dilution: Management lowered FY‑26 EPS guidance to $5.38–$5.58, citing ~ $0.20 of dilution from the recently closed Exact Sciences acquisition — the primary driver of the share weakness and the 52‑week low. That explains most of the negative sentiment and analyst target reductions. Q1 earnings and Exact Sciences acquisition fallout

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

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About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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