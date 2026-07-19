Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,720 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 26,990 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of S&CO Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $100.71 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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