Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,317 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 214,996 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $152,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank of Texas increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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