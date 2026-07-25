Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Holdings Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,145 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 671,743 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $84,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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